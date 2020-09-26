The Bihar Post

Bihar polls 2020: RJD close to sealing seat-sharing deal with allies, may keep lion’s share of 150 seats

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Grand Alliance, RJD, Lalu Prasad, Congress, Left, VIP, BIhar polls, Bihar polls 2020, Bihar, Bihar News
27

PATNA—The main opposition alliance in Bihar, Grand Alliance, is very close to finalising its seat sharing deal with its allies.

The Grand Alliance comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left parties and the Vikashsil Insan Party (VIP).

- Sponsored -

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, of the total 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, the RJD may keep the lion’s share of 150 seats with itself while it has decided to offer 60 seats to the Congress.

You May Like this also

Finally, Bihar schools to reopen after…

Bihar Post Desk

Lawyer shot dead on way to court in…

Bihar Post Desk

Of the remaining 33 seats, 20-25 seats may be offered to the Left parties comprising the CPI-ML, CPI and CPIM while 12-15 seats may go to the VIP.

The Election Commission has already announced the dates for polling in Bihar and the three-phase assembly elections are scheduled to begin from October 28.

In the last 2015 assembly polls, the three-party Grand Alliance comprising the RJD headed by Lalu Prasad, JD-U led by Nitish Kumar and the Congress had got the mandate to rule Bihar by together winning 178 seats.

Two years into power, however, Nitish severed alliance with the RJD in 2017 to form his new government with the support of the BJP against which he had won elections.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5811 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Mizo people happiest in India, Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: HAM allotted…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar assembly polls: Angry Chirag in no…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,755

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More