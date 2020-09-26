Bihar polls 2020: RJD close to sealing seat-sharing deal with allies, may keep lion’s share of 150 seats

PATNA—The main opposition alliance in Bihar, Grand Alliance, is very close to finalising its seat sharing deal with its allies.

The Grand Alliance comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left parties and the Vikashsil Insan Party (VIP).

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, of the total 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, the RJD may keep the lion’s share of 150 seats with itself while it has decided to offer 60 seats to the Congress.

Of the remaining 33 seats, 20-25 seats may be offered to the Left parties comprising the CPI-ML, CPI and CPIM while 12-15 seats may go to the VIP.

The Election Commission has already announced the dates for polling in Bihar and the three-phase assembly elections are scheduled to begin from October 28.

In the last 2015 assembly polls, the three-party Grand Alliance comprising the RJD headed by Lalu Prasad, JD-U led by Nitish Kumar and the Congress had got the mandate to rule Bihar by together winning 178 seats.

Two years into power, however, Nitish severed alliance with the RJD in 2017 to form his new government with the support of the BJP against which he had won elections.