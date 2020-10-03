Bihar polls 2020: Now, Sahni quits Grand Alliance over denial of ’25 seats and post of Dy CM’

PATNA—Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) headed by Mukesh Sahni is the latest to walk out of the opposition Grand Alliance on Saturday.

Sahni announced quitting the alliance right in the midst of the Press conference organised to inform the media persons about the distribution of seats among the alliance partners.

As per the seat sharing deal, a lion’s share of 144 seats will go to the RJD whereas the Congress will fight on 70 and Left parties on 29 (CPI-ML-19, CPI-6 and CPIM-4) seats.

It was also announced at the Press conference that the Grand Alliance would go to the polls under the leadership of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, younger son of party chief Lalu Prasad.

However, it was not announced as to on how many seats the VIP will contest. As such, the RJD had to allot seats to the VIP from its quota.

Angry over the move, the VIP chief announced to quit the Grand Alliance right in the middle of the Press conference. He alleged he had been ditched by Tejashwi Yadav.

राजद ने पहले महादलित जीतन राम मांझी जी, फिर उपेंद्र कुशवाहा जी को धोखा दिया और आज अतिपिछड़ा समाज के बेटे के साथ भी गद्दारी की है। यह राजद और तेजस्वी के डीएनए को दर्शाता है। — Mukesh Sahani (@sonofmallah) October 3, 2020

“I had been promised 25 seats in addition to the post of Deputy Chief Minister but no announcement was made about our seats. I have been ditched. I will decide about taking the next course of action very seen after consulting the party leaders,” Sahni told the media.

Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) led by Upendra Kushwaha had quit the Grand Alliance.