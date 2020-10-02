The Bihar Post

Bihar polls 2020: LJP moves closer to saying goodbye to NDA

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a key NDA ally headed by Chirag Paswan, appears to be in a mood to finally leave the ruling coalition.

This became clear on Friday after the party leaders intensified sudden attacks on the chief minister Nitish Kumar and his “seven resolves” scheme, alleging large-scale corruption there.

“The LJP has been openly opposing the policies of Nitish Kumar and will continue doing so. There has been large-scale corruption in the ‘seven resolve scheme-part-I’ and its part-II also will be can of worms,” LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari told the media on Friday.

Party’s another spokesperson, Shrawan Agarwal too questioned Nitish’s seven resolve scheme, describing it as a “big failure”.

The sudden attacks on the chief minister and his project come just a day ahead of the LJP convening a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board in New Delhi to decide over next course of action.

Informed sources said the party could take some “major decisions” amid the continuing conflict in the NDA over the seat-sharing issue.

Reports said the LJP has staked claim for minimum 42 seats whereas it is being offered roughly about 25 seats, annoying Chirag and the party men too much.

Angry Chirag has declared the party is like a “mother” saying they “wouldn’t succumb to anyone’s attempt to finish off the party”.

