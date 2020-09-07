The Bihar Post

Bihar polls 2020: Chirag plans to take Nitish head-on as Bihar politics turns interesting

By Bihar Post Desk
NEW DELHI/PATNA—Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a key NDA ally headed by Chirag Paswan, on Monday decided to contest elections on 143 assembly seats in Bihar.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of LJP parliamentary board chaired by Chirag Paswan, media reports said today.

Contesting elections on 143 assembly seats means, the LJP will be fielding candidates against Nitish Kumar-led JD-U.

Reports quoting informed sources said majority of the party leaders were not in favour of fighting elections under chief minister Nitish Kumar.

One of the leaders said Nitish’s image had been badly hit after Covid-19 outbreak and flood situation in the state.

Reports also said Chirag has warned his party leaders against speaking against Jitan Ram Manjhi, another Dalit leader who has joined the NDA.

The relations between the two NDA partners soared after the JD-U declared it has no alliance with the LJP.

The LJP, on the other hand, has repeatedly questioned Nitish government’s policies.

It further ridiculed Nitish govt’s move of giving jobs to one family member of any Dalit who gets killed.

“If this is not an election stunt, then the Nitish Kumar government should provide jobs to the kin of all Dalit families who were killed during the past 15 years,” Chirag has demanded.

“Not only the SC/ST community, the government must initiate prompt action in the murder of any person from any community,” he demanded.

He alleged the government had not fulfilled his commitment of providing three dismal land to SC/ST families.

Further, he demanded that all the cases elated to SC/ST communities pending in the courts must be handed over to the fast track courts.

