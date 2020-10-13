The Bihar Post

Bihar polls 2020: BJP, JD-U expel 24 leaders for contesting elections against official candidates

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
44

PATNA—The NDA has gone on cracking down on rebels with all the force as they continue joining the poll fray on rival party’s tickets as a mark of protest.

In the past two days, the JD-U and the BJP have expelled as many as 24 leaders who jumped into the poll arena against party’s official candidates.

The JD-U on Tuesday expelled 15 such leaders from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

They included Dadan Singh Pahalwan, sitting legislator, Rameshwar Paswan, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, both former ministers, Kanchan Kumari Gupta, former state women cell president, Pramod Singh Chandravanshi, former member of Extremely Backward Caste Commission and Dr Raqnvijay Singh, former legislator.

The action comes a day after the BJP expelled nine rebels from the party for fighting assembly election on the LJP tickets.

They included Rajendra Singh (contesting from Dinara), Rameshwar Chaurasia (Nokha), Usha Vidyarthi (Paliganj), Ravindra yadav (Jhajha), Indu Kashyap (Jehanabad), Shweta Singh (Sandesh), Anil Kumar (Patna rural), Mrinal Shekhar (Amarpur) and Ajay Pratap who is contesting from Jamui.

Bihar Post Desk

