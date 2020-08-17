The Bihar Post

Bihar political drama: Sacked minister Rajak makes a homecoming, three RJD legislators join JD-U

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—JD-U minister Shyam Rajak joined the RJD on Monday hours after he was sacked by the chief minister and also expelled from the JD-U for indulging in anti-party activities.

Rajak rushed to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi and joined the party in the presence of several RJD leaders.

“I am feeling emotional after making a home coming,” Rajak told the media today.

He said several leaders like him were feeling suffocated in the JD-U and that many defections would take place in coming days.

He said the atrocities against the Dalits and backwards had increased and now he would renew his fight for justice under the leadership of youth leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Two RJD legislators who were expelled by the party yesterday, such as Prema Chaudhary and Maheshwar Yadav, on the other hand, joined the JD-U. Another RJD legislator too joined the JD-U.

The great political drama of switching sides has begun as the Election Commission moves ahead to conduct polling although the dates of polling have not been announced so far.

