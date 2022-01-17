Bihar political drama: BJP asks JD-U leadership to ‘stay within limits’ or else…

PATNA—The continuing conflicts between the two NDA allies, BJP and the JD-U, appeared turning serious on Monday with the BJP leadership asking the JD-U to stay within the limits and stop “playing Twitter-Twitter” with the Prime Minister.

The stern warning comes in the wake of two top JD-U leaders frequently writing to the Prime Minister, urging the latter to take back awards given to Daya Prakash Sinha for his comments against Ashoka.

“Why do these leaders keep tagging me and the central leadership and question us? We all have to stay within our limits in the alliance. It cannot be one-sided anymore. The first condition of this limit is that you cannot play Twitter Twitter with the country’s PM. If you do that and raise questions, then 76 lakh BJP workers in Bihar can give a fitting answer. I am sure you will be careful in future,” state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Suggesting the JD-U to thrash out differences through mutual understanding, Jaiswal also wrote in his Facebook that he doesn’t want the CM House “turning into a hub of murder contractors and abductors as it was before 2005”.

JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha said they would continue raising their demand till the award is withdrawn.

BJP minister Jibesh Mishra accused Kushwaha of constantly targeting the BJP leaders while “going soft” towards the RJD.

“Since his return to the JD-U, Kushwaha has been targeting the BJP leaders. He hasn’t spared even the Prime Minister while he has not spoken anything against the RJD,” Mishra said.