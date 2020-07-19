The Bihar Post

Bihar police using Paytm to collect bribe from liquor traders, probe ordered

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
liquor ban, bribe, paytm, paytm bribe, Munger, total prohibition, BIhar, Bihar News, Bihar Post REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
32

PATNA—Police in Bihar are now said to be collecting bribe through Paytm. The incident relates to Munger district of Bihar.

Reports quoting local media said two youths were carrying some liquor bottles on their bike when the police from Vasudeopur outpost in Munger dsitrict to chased the bikers and caught carrying the banned item.

- Sponsored -

After catching them, the police entered into deal with the youths and finally the deal is settled for Rs5,000, media reports said.

But, the youths had only Rs4,000 in their pocket which they instantly pay and then assure to pay the rest amount soon but the police would not let them go.

You May Like this also

Family returns home without cremating…

Bihar Post Desk

Three-member Central team reaches Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

“Do you use paytm?” the police reportedly asked the youths. When they nod their heads in confirmation, the police ask them to transfer the remaining Rs1,000 into an account.

Subsequently, the youths transfer money into that particular paytm account but they are allowed to go only after the account holder confirms the money has reached the account, reports said.

“We are not aware about this incident but will initiate severe punitive punitive action against them if the matter if found true during investigation,” local Munger district superintendent of police Harishnakr Kumar told the local media on Sunday.

Liquor consumption is totally banned in Bihar which imposed total prohibition four years back.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5652 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

दल-बदलुओं के बीच पिसती राजनीति

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar gang-rape victim who was jailed…

Bihar Post Desk

Centre to dispatch high-level team to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,715

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More