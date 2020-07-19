Bihar police using Paytm to collect bribe from liquor traders, probe ordered

PATNA—Police in Bihar are now said to be collecting bribe through Paytm. The incident relates to Munger district of Bihar.

Reports quoting local media said two youths were carrying some liquor bottles on their bike when the police from Vasudeopur outpost in Munger dsitrict to chased the bikers and caught carrying the banned item.

After catching them, the police entered into deal with the youths and finally the deal is settled for Rs5,000, media reports said.

But, the youths had only Rs4,000 in their pocket which they instantly pay and then assure to pay the rest amount soon but the police would not let them go.

“Do you use paytm?” the police reportedly asked the youths. When they nod their heads in confirmation, the police ask them to transfer the remaining Rs1,000 into an account.

Subsequently, the youths transfer money into that particular paytm account but they are allowed to go only after the account holder confirms the money has reached the account, reports said.

“We are not aware about this incident but will initiate severe punitive punitive action against them if the matter if found true during investigation,” local Munger district superintendent of police Harishnakr Kumar told the local media on Sunday.

Liquor consumption is totally banned in Bihar which imposed total prohibition four years back.