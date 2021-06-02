The Bihar Post

Bihar police told to stay away from mobile phones, social media while on duty

Bihar
By Bihar Post Desk
mobile ban, socal media ban, bihar police, Bihar news
Representational image
Courtesy: Social media
27

PATNA—The Bihar police department in a significant order has asked the cops not to use mobile phone on duty lest they would invite action.

The order issued by state’s director general of police said it has come to their notice that police personnel have been using mobile phone while on duty.

- Sponsored -

It said the use of cell phones during duty hours distracts their attention which affects their work efficiency.

You May Like this also

Ditched in love, youth shoots dead…

Bihar Post Desk

No dignity in death: Deceased Covid-19…

Bihar Post Desk

“This is not only a gross display of indiscipline but has also maligned their image among the common men,” the order said.

The DGP has asked the subordinate officials to initiate action against the police personnel caught violating the order.

Similar orders have been passed earlier in other states too.

According to a PTI report, in September 2019, the Rajasthan government said police personnel deployed on traffic duty or on VIP duty will have to deposit their mobile phones with senior officers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6219 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Pack of hounds kill 58 sheep in Patna,…

Bihar Post Desk

Gopalganj man drives 450 km to admit his…

Bihar Post Desk

UNICEF fears learning loss to 7.5 M…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,378

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More