Bihar police told to stay away from mobile phones, social media while on duty

PATNA—The Bihar police department in a significant order has asked the cops not to use mobile phone on duty lest they would invite action.

The order issued by state’s director general of police said it has come to their notice that police personnel have been using mobile phone while on duty.

It said the use of cell phones during duty hours distracts their attention which affects their work efficiency.

“This is not only a gross display of indiscipline but has also maligned their image among the common men,” the order said.

The DGP has asked the subordinate officials to initiate action against the police personnel caught violating the order.

Similar orders have been passed earlier in other states too.

According to a PTI report, in September 2019, the Rajasthan government said police personnel deployed on traffic duty or on VIP duty will have to deposit their mobile phones with senior officers.