Bihar: Police register case against father of groom who leaves around 100 infected before death

PATNA—Police have registered a case against the father of youth who died soon after wedding last month but not before leaving scores of wedding guests infected with Covid-19.

Block Development Officer, Paliganj in Patna, Chiranjivi Pandey registered a case against youth’s father Ambika Chaudhary on Thursday for violating the guidelines issued in the wake of pandemic at the wedding ceremony and inviting more guests than the required number.

Chaudhary is accused of inviting more than 50 guests at the wedding ceremony as majority of them got infected with the virus.

The wedding of Anil Kumar, an engineer working in Noida, was solemnised on June 15 but barely a day after wedding on June 17, the newly-wed groom died from the suspected Covid-19.

However, the family didn’t inform the local officials and cremated his body at home. It is also reported that many villagers joined his funeral feast which also left many of them infected.

Reports said close to 100 villagers who attended the groom’s wedding have been infected with the virus.

This chain was not limited to groom’s relatives only but it also spread to bride’s family. On Thursday, a special test camp was also organised at bride’s home at Piplawan village in Naubatpur block where the wedding procession had gone.

“No one knows how many would test positive after the wedding. Even testing negative does not guarantee that you won’t test positive again,” Patna civil surgeon Dr Raj Kishore Chaudhary told the local media.