The Bihar Post

Bihar police capable of investigating Sushant suicide case: DGP Pandey

By Bihar Post Desk
Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput, sushant suicide, gupteshwar pandey, CBI probe, Nitish Kumar, Rajiv Nagar case, Patna, SC hearing, CBI probe, Bihar
PATNA—Bihar’s director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey on Saturday said the state police was capable of investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case although his family was free to seek for a CBI probe.

“Sushant’s father can seek for a CBI probe but why should we demand for it? The Bihar police is capable of investigating the case,” the DGP told the media on Saturday.

The statement came shortly after chief minister Nitish Kumar said his government would act if any demand for a CBI probe comes from Sushant’s family.

The DGP, while interacting with the media, denied the Mumbai police shabbily treated the Bihar police and claimed the DCP (Crime), Mumbai has assured to cooperate with the Bihar police team.

“Apparently they (Mumbai police) are waiting for the SC verdict,” Pandey said. The SC is likely to hear the case on August 05.

Earlier this week, actor’s father KK Singh registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend, and others with the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, charging them with abetting suicide.

Subsequently, Rhea moved the SC, seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. This was followed by the Bihar and Maharashtra governments filing caveats in actress Rhea’s plea in SC.

