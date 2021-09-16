The Bihar Post

Bihar plans to vaccinate 30 lakh people on PM’s birthday tomorrow

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
18

PATNA—Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive would be launched on September 17 to mark the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on the instruction of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“On the instruction of chief minister Nitish Kumar, a one-day mega vaccination drive will be launched on PM”s birthday tomorrow,” health minister said a Press statement on Thursday.

According to the health minister, the chief minister will join the vaccination drive at Patliputra Sports Complex at Kankarbagh and meet the beneficiaries.

The chief minister will also inaugurate 70 oxygen generation plants set up at Sadar and sub-divisional hospitals across the state.

Pandey said all arrangements had been made for the mega vaccination drive which will break all its previous records of vaccinations. 50,000 health workers are being deployed in the campaign, he informed.

According to media reports, the government has planned to inoculate more than 30 lakh (three million) people on PM’s birthday.

