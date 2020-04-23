The Bihar Post

Bihar passing through severe financial crisis due to last year’s economic slowdown, lockdown: Sushil Modi

PATNA—Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday said Bihar is passing through severe financial crisis due to last year’s economic slowdown and negligible revenue collection as a result of lockdown.

“Owing to low tax collection as a result of economic slowdown in 2019-20, Bihar received Rs25,000 crores less amount than its proposed share in central taxes. In 2018-19 as well, Bihar received Rs10,000 less amount than the proposed share,” Modi said in a Press statement issued on Thursday.

Modi said not only Bihar and other States but the Centre too is facing serious financial crisis.

Modi has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to grant old loan installment of Rs7,035 crores from State’s Sinking Fund constituted in 2009.

According to Modi, currently Rs7,683.02 crores are available in the Sinking Fund in which 0.5 percent amount is invested every year from public debt and other responsibilities.

Under the prevailing situation, the deputy chief minister added, the chief minister has urged the Centre to increase the current loan limit of 3 percent of GSDP to 4 percent.

