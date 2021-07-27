Bihar Opp declares to boycott monsoon session after being denied permission to debate assault on lawmakers

PATNA—All the opposition parties have announced to boycott the remaining monsoon session of Bihar assembly after being denied permission for a special debate on police action against legislators during the budget session in March this year.

“We have been denied permission to debate such a serious issue in the House. There was no point in attending the session when such an issue gets ignored,” Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav told the media on Tuesday.

“We have decided to boycott the remaining session of the state assembly. We will attend the House only when being allowed to debate the issue,” Tejashwi declared.

The five-day monsoon session of the state legislature started on Monday. On the first day of the session itself, the opposition members had come to the House wearing helmets and covering their faces with black masks. That amply explained what was going to happen in days to come.

The opposition members are also angry over the fact that the government didn’t act against the erring police officials who allegedly issued orders for use of force against legislators.

“Only two cops have been suspended in connection with the incident. Did they take the decision to beat the legislators (MLAs) on their own?” asked Tejashwi.

During the budget session, the protesting opposition lawmakers were badly thrashed, kicked and punched inside the House while they were staging a sit-in in front of the official chamber of the assembly Speaker.

The legislators were protesting against the police amendment bill granting vast power to the cops.