Bihar assembly polls: Opp asks EC to provide “level playing fields” to all political parties

PATNA—The Opposition parties in Bihar on Friday appealed to the Election Commission to provide a “level playing field” to political parties in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held in October/November this year.

“Indian electoral system derives its strength and legitimacy through the institutional mechanisms of the election commission to provide a level playing field for political parties and candidates. To ignore these mechanisms and conduct the elections as a mere formality to be finished anyhow would be antithetical to the very purpose of the elections and a travesty of the democratic processes,” the opposition parties said in a joint memorandum to the Election Commission today.

The memorandum was signed by all the prominent Opposition parties such as the RJD, Congress, Left, RLSP and HAM.

The letter urged the poll panel to take a proactive approach to priorities the health and well-being of the people of Bihar as well as of the spirit of democracy and evolve a mechanism which protects the health of the democracy as well as the health of the people.

The people of Bihar, the two-page letter mentions, are eagerly waiting for the elections to get rid of a government “formed against the mandate” as well as for dismal failure on all fronts and particularly as exposed during the crisis caused by the pandemic.

“However, there are questions in peoples’ minds. The state has a population of around 13 crore with 7.5 crore voters. How does the Election Commission plan to ensure physical distancing of at least two yards recommended by the WHO and ICMR, repeatedly advocated by the Prime Minister himself?” the letter asked.

It said the people need explicit clarity so that wholesome participation of majority of voters is not adversely impacted. “People also expect the commission to ensure and satisfy the people that entire poll exercise does not become a super spreader event,” the letter asked.

The Opposition leaders said during the all-Party Meeting convened recently by the Chief Election Commissioner, the ruling parties pushed their proposal regarding virtual election campaigns through digital media and prohibiting traditional election campaign methods.

“But, according to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) only a little over half the population has mobile phones. Only 34 percent have a smartphones. It will be a travesty of unpardonable proportion to officially legitimize a mode of election campaign which is not only severely limited by its reach but exclusionary by its design,” the opposition warned.

“Almost two-thirds of the electorate will be left out of the process. Uncaring about this the parties in power have kick started their virtual blitzkrieg while the Election Commission is yet to fix the limit of expenditure of this virtual political campaign,” they wondered.