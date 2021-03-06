Bihar opens police station in building seized for storing smuggled liquor

PATNA—In a first, the government has opened a police station in a building seized for storing smuggle liquor in Bihar.

Authorities confiscated the building constructed in 5,760 square feet areas of land in January this year after more than 61,000 litres of smuggled foreign liquor was recovered from there.

This was considered the biggest ever assignment of alcohol confiscated after imposition of total liquor ban in the state. The value of the seized alcohol was stated to be around Rs5 crore (Rs50 million).

“We are shifting the by-pass police station in Patna to the confiscated building which is a first-of-its-kind step in the state,” Bihar’s additional director general of police Jitendra Kumar told the local media on Saturday.

Officials said a police station functioning from such spacious location would be the largest police station premises in Bihar.

The state enforced total prohibition in April 2016. Under the new liquor law, more than 3.39 lakh people have been arrested in the past five years for violating the liquor laws in Bihar.

According to an official report, a total of 3,39,401 persons were arrested by the police in between April 2016 and January 2021 for violating the liquor laws in the state.

A total of 2,55,111 cases related to alcohol law violation were registered in this regard during the same period.

Reports also stated that the police and excise department seized 94.9 lakh (around one million) litres of India-made foreign liquor and 51.7 lakh litres of country-made liquor. A total of 37,484 vehicles were also confiscated for transporting liquor.

Action was taken against a total of 619 government employees and police officials by the government for showing leniency in implementing the liquor laws.

Similarly, FIRs were registered against 348 officials while 186 officials were dismissed for the same reason. Apart from these, 470 officials were punished by the court.

The revelations were made by chief minister Nitish Kumar at a police function held on February 26, 2021.