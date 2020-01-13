The Bihar Post

Bihar official issues school closure order for ‘heat wave’ instead of cold wave

By TBP Desk
PATNA: A district magistrate in Bihar has become a laughing stock after he ordered closure of all schools due to “heat waves”, instead of the continuing cold wave which has thrown normal life out of gear across the state.

The order has been issued by the district magistrate of Gopalganj Arsad Aziz.

“Whereas it has been made to appear to me that due to continuing heat wave weather in the District, health and life of children are at risk,” the DM said in his order issued on Sunday.

The continuing cold wave has thrown life completely out of gear not only in Gopalganj district but also cross in the state, forcing the residents stay indoors.

