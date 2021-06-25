The Bihar Post

Bihar nurse injects youth with empty syringe during COVID-19 vaccination, removed from duty

PATNA—A youth was given injection with empty syringe during the ongoing vaccination drive in Bihar, bringing to fore negligence in the drive.

According to media reports, Azhar Hussain had rushed to a vaccination camp at local Urdu school in Chapra town in Saran district to get the vaccine when he received the injection with empty syringe by a nurse on duty.

The video of the nurse talking to someone and pushing the empty syringe into youth’s arm has gone viral in social media. The incident took place on June 21.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the health authorities have issued show-cause to the nurse and also removed her from the vaccination work.

“The nurse has been removed from duty once the matter came to our knowledge,” Saran district magistrate Nilesh Ramchandra Deore told the media on Friday.

