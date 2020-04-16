Cruel mother abandons 3-month-old baby at deserted railway platform in Bihar to let her starve to death

PATNA—At this critical time when the people across the country have joined hands together to save the humanity in distress, a cruel mother in Bihar abandoned her three-month-old girl to a far-off, deserted railway platform apparently to let her starve to death.

Currently, there is no movement of the passengers at any railway stations in India for the past about a month due to total lockdown enforced by the government to check spread of Coronavirus or Covid-19. The lockdown which started from the midnight of March 24 will remain in force till May 03.

The pretty little girl was found abandoned at platform number One of Abhaipur railway station of Jamalpur block in Munger district on Tuesday night. The woman had apparently left the girl taking advantage of the deserted lanes in the locality due to lockdown and fled the scene.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) jawans deployed in the security of the station were surprised when they heard the cries of a baby and rushed in that direction.

On reaching the spot, they noticed a little girl, wrapped in sari, left at the platform number One and crying apparently because of being hungry.

The police arranged milk for the baby and took care of her the whole night. The very next morning, the baby was handed over to the railway police, Jamalpur.

When the station house officer of Jamapur railway police station Purnendu Kumar Sinha took the baby in his lap, the baby gave a lovely smile and began playing in his arms. The baby has been admitted to the local health centre for her health check-up.

“We have registered a case against unknown persons and efforts are on to search for the accused. They will be caught very soon,” the police officer told the local media on Thursday.

Such incidents are quite common in Bihar. Last month on March 5, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned outside antenatal care of the gynaecology depart at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital or DMCH. The baby was later handed over to the Child Helpline.

Another such incident was reported on March 03 from Bhojpur district where the newborn baby girl wrapped in black polythene bag was found abandoned in a vegetable field.

The incident came to light after the local villagers who had gone tout to meet Nature’s call heard cries of the baby and admitted her to the local hospital.

The baby had cut marks on her face and hence the doctors had to give six stitches to her. A series of incidents explain how the “Save Girl” campaign has become a farce in Bihar.