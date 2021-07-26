The Bihar Post

Bihar minister’s ‘next BJP CM’ remark creates storms in NDA

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A statement by a BJP minister that the next chief minister of Bihar will be from the party has created tension in the ruling NDA headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Panchayati Raj minister Samrat Chaudhary told a party meeting in Vaishali on Sunday that the party was accepting the leadership of others “out of compulsions’.

He also asked the party workers to work hard to ensure the BJP forms its own government in Bihar in 2025 assembly polls.

“The current government in Bihar is nothing but a political compulsion of both the BJP and the JDU. Nitish Kumar became chief minister of Bihar just because of the political compulsions of both parties. In 2025, the chief minister of Bihar will come from the BJP,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying by The Statesman on Monday.

Chaudhary’s statement was supported by agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh. “I also believe that one of our party leaders will be the next CM of Bihar in 2025,” Singh said.

However, such statements have created storms in the ruling NDA with the JD-U reacting angrily and launching massive attacks on the BJP for this claim.

“The BJP had already tried this in 2015 assembly elections in Bihar and everybody is well aware about what happened to the party after the polls,” a JD-U official Sanjay Singh said.

Singh said both Samrat Chaudhary and Amrendra Pratap Singh were ministers in the Bihar government and they must be careful in making such statements in public.

“The BJP has accepted the leadership of Nitish Kumar and if Chaudhary or any other BJP leader has any objection to his leadership, they should contact their leaders,” Singh said.

