Bihar minister orders for cop’s suspension after he fails to recognise him

PATNA: A minister from Bihar wants himself to be known to everyone by faces!

Sounds weird but that’s exactly what happened in Siwan district of Bihar on Friday.

Reports said the health minister Mangal Pandey had gone to the Siwan district to lay foundation of hospital when a cop on duty prevented him from reaching the site of the function and asked him to show his identity card. Incidently, Siwan is the home district of the minister.

Shocked to see how Bihar’s health minister is bragging about his entitlement. Assuming the Cop on duty couldn’t recognize the minister & requested for identification, does it behove of a minister to publicly threaten & humiliate him? Power drunk minister shd be suspended instead pic.twitter.com/kqMjrcB0Tu — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 15, 2020

This irked the minster so much that he asked a senior police official present at the function to suspend the cop immediately.

“Why do you post such person on duty when he doesn’t recognize even the minister? Get him suspended,” the minster barked.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned such behavior of the minister and demanded that such minister be suspended instead.