Bihar Migrant worker burns himself to death after not being allowed to stay in ‘sasural’

PATNA—A migrant worker from Bihar burnt himself to death after he was not allowed to stay in his ‘sasural’ (in-laws’ home). The victim was under depression after his wife and in-laws asked him to stay in 14-day quarantine due to Corona (Covid-19) fear.

Police said Anand Singh, a resident of Banmankhi block in Purnia district, had returned from Mumbai on his bike about a week back and straightway rushed to his in-laws’ home in Muzaffarpur district.

His in-laws didn’t allow him to stay with them and instead suggested him to stay at the nearby quarantine centre. The in-laws members even parked his bike at the quarantine centre till he completes 14 days there.

He got himself admitted to the quarantine centre soon thereafter but the rebuff hurt his sentiments so much.

“Early Friday morning, he quietly walked out of his room, doused himself with the petrol taken from his bike parked at the centre and set himself on fire,” local police official Rajendra Shah said.

A foul stench made the inmates rush out of the room. On coming out, they saw the victim running here and there in flames and raised an alarm.

Soon after getting information, the local official rushed him to the local primary health centre which referred him to the local Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later on Friday evening.

This is the second such incident in Muzaffarpur district in the past four days.

On May 19, another migrant worker had committed suicide after being told by his wife to admit himself for quarantine centre before staying with the family.

The victim Mahavir Thakur was a resident of Mushari village in Muzaffarpur district and had got stuck in Kolkata during lockdown. He returned to his village by train after much efforts.