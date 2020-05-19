The Bihar Post

Migrant worker self-quarantines in open field after officials deny entry to quarantine centre

By TBP Desk
PATNA—A migrant worker from Bihar has self-quarantined under a makeshift tent pitched in the just-harvested field of wheat crops after the local officials refused to admit him to the government-run quarantine centre.

Sonu, a resident of Belchhi village under Ariyari block in Sheikhpura district, had returned to his village on Saturday from Haryana where he worked in factory.

Soon after returning home, he rushed to the district quarantine centre but the officials on duty didn’t give entry to him and instead asked him to go home after his medical check-up.

Quite conscious about the Corona threat, Sonu then visited the local village quarantine centre seeking to stay there for 14 days but here too he was denied entry.

Ultimately, the man arranged bamboo sticks and plastic sheets from the local, villagers and made a temporary quarantine centre in the agricultural field outside his village to ensure none comes in contact with him.

He is being provided food from his family members.

The incident explains the increasing level of awareness among the local villagers about how to fight the deadly Covid-19 which has infected about 1,500 people in Bihar and claimed lives of nine persons so far.

According to an official report, the number of Covid-19 cases has doubled in the past four days.

