Migrant labourer on way home in Bihar dies before meeting his newborn child

PATNA—A young migrant worker who underwent unending ordeals in a bid to reach his home in Bihar has died midway even without meeting his newborn child.

Sahil who hailed from Katra locality in Muzaffarpur set off on long journey from Maharashtra with his brother and friends last week as the lockdown left all of them jobless.

According to media reports, they boarded a bus in Mumbai to reach Madhya Pradesh from where they took another bus to reach Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In Lalipur, they boarded a train for Gorakhpur but just before reaching station he felt sudden pains in his abdomen and his condition deteriorated fast. He collapsed sometime later after complaining of shivering.

“We have been waiting to receive his body for the past four days in the scorching sun but the hospital authorities are not taking note of our problem. They say the body will be handed after his Corona test roport comes,” victim’s bosom friend Rupesk Kumar told the media on Muzaffarpur.

Rupesh suffers from guilt complex and says he doesn’t know as to how he will show his face before his friend’s family.

“We played together, grew up together and worked together but sadly he let us midway. I don’t know how I will show my face before his family,” says Rupesh with his eyes welled up.

The Corona-induced lockdown has left millions of migrant workers jobless and also robbed off happiness from their life with the hapless migrants returning homes facing a lot of difficulties. Quite many have died midway through their ardous journey to home.