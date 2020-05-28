The Bihar Post

Migrant labourer on way home in Bihar dies before meeting his newborn child

BiharIndia
By TBP Desk
Corona, lockdown, migrant death, migrant labourers, migrant workers, Bihar, Bihar News, MIGRANT WORKERS RETURNING HOMES IN BIHAR
24

PATNA—A young migrant worker who underwent unending ordeals in a bid to reach his home in Bihar has died midway even without meeting his newborn child.

Sahil who hailed from Katra locality in Muzaffarpur set off on long journey from Maharashtra with his brother and friends last week as the lockdown left all of them jobless.

- Sponsored -

According to media reports, they boarded a bus in Mumbai to reach Madhya Pradesh from where they took another bus to reach Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In Lalipur, they boarded a train for Gorakhpur but just before reaching station he felt sudden pains in his abdomen and his condition deteriorated fast. He collapsed sometime later after complaining of shivering.

You May Like this also

Children of vegetable vendors, farmers…

TBP Desk

From thumb impression to signature: How…

TBP Desk

“We have been waiting to receive his body for the past four days in the scorching sun but the hospital authorities are not taking note of our problem. They say the body will be handed after his Corona test roport comes,” victim’s bosom friend Rupesk Kumar told the media on Muzaffarpur.

Rupesh suffers from guilt complex and says he doesn’t know as to how he will show his face before his friend’s family.

“We played together, grew up together and worked together but sadly he let us midway. I don’t know how I will show my face before his family,” says Rupesh with his eyes welled up.

The Corona-induced lockdown has left millions of migrant workers jobless and also robbed off happiness from their life with the hapless migrants returning homes facing a lot of difficulties. Quite many have died midway through their ardous journey to home.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5514 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Villain in reel-life, hero in real life:…

TBP Desk

Pre-poll violence: Miscreants raid Left…

TBP Desk

How Darbhanga girl Jyoti Kumari’s…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,652

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More