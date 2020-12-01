The Bihar Post

Bihar Man wipes out his entire family in sleep before tying to end his own life

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A man in Bihar eliminated nearly his entire family before trying to end his own life in one of the more horrible incidents reported in recent past.

Police said Awadhesh Chaudhary, a resident of Balaha village in Siwan district, picked up a sharp-edged traditional weapon in hand and went on attacking his family members while they all were asleep late Monday night.

Four children—a daughter and three sons—aged between seven to 17 years died on the spot in the attack while his wife and another daughter are battling for life at the government hospital.

According to the police, the accused also tried to end his life by consuming poison after committing the crime but he survived. The police have arrested the accused.

The accused told the police that he did all that under the “influence of ghost which entered into his body”. The police are investigating the case.

