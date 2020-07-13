The Bihar Post

Man turns bike into ‘corona-proof’ transport to protect his darling daughter

BiharGood NewsHEALTH
By Bihar Post Desk
Corona, Coronavirus, Corona-proof bike, covid-19, covid19, Bihar, Bihar corona cases, Bihar News Image Courtesy: Jagran.com
58

PATNA—A man from Bihar has turned his bike into a “corona-proof” transport so as to provide safety to his newborn daughter whom he loves the most.

Vivek Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Nagar locality of Patna, took a week to cover his bike from plastic-sheet from all sides with the help of pipes.

- Sponsored -

Kumar had been extremely worried about protecting his daughter from the coronavirus. He would routinely visit the doctor’s clinic to follow the immunization routines and also to see the doctor.

You May Like this also

Four Maoists gunned down in encounter…

Bihar Post Desk

Horrible scene as man walks to Jharkhand…

Bihar Post Desk

“I didn’t want to use public transport due to corona fear while carrying my daughter on bike too was not safe either. So, I decided to give it a protective cover to save my daughter from corona,” Kumar told the media on Monday.

He has also written some positive messages on the bike’s protective cover, urging the masses to always wear face masks, maintain social distance, give respect to doctors and have positive thinking.

According to a latest report of Bihar health department, the coronavirus has claimed 134 lives and infected 17,421 persons so far.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5626 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Fresh lockdown enforced in Patna after…

Bihar Post Desk

Several prominent Bihar towns shut after…

Bihar Post Desk

Man ends life unable to bear separation…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,702

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More