Man turns bike into ‘corona-proof’ transport to protect his darling daughter

PATNA—A man from Bihar has turned his bike into a “corona-proof” transport so as to provide safety to his newborn daughter whom he loves the most.

Vivek Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Nagar locality of Patna, took a week to cover his bike from plastic-sheet from all sides with the help of pipes.

Kumar had been extremely worried about protecting his daughter from the coronavirus. He would routinely visit the doctor’s clinic to follow the immunization routines and also to see the doctor.

“I didn’t want to use public transport due to corona fear while carrying my daughter on bike too was not safe either. So, I decided to give it a protective cover to save my daughter from corona,” Kumar told the media on Monday.

He has also written some positive messages on the bike’s protective cover, urging the masses to always wear face masks, maintain social distance, give respect to doctors and have positive thinking.

According to a latest report of Bihar health department, the coronavirus has claimed 134 lives and infected 17,421 persons so far.