Bihar man sacrifices virgin girl to make ‘amulet’ for wife to have fifth child

PATNA—A man in Bihar sacrificed an eight-year-old girl and made an amulet consisting of victim’s body parts to get fifth child in his family.

The horrible incident took place in Munger district of Bihar, highlighting how the villagers remain in the grip of superstition.

Police said Dilip Kumar Chaudhary was very much perturbed to save pregnancy of his wife who faced miscarriage many times in the past.

He consulted a local sorcerer who advised him to make an amulet for wife consecrated with blood and eyes of a virgin.

Subsequently, he picked up the girl returning home alone after delivering food to her fisherman father and killed her at an isolated place. After then the sorcerer made an amulet to be worn by his wife, police said.

“We have arrested four persons including the sorcerer in connection with the incident and the case will be listed for speedy trial,” Munger SP JJ Reddy told the media on Tuesday.

The SP said the main accused was advised by the sorcerer to sacrifice a girl to avoid his wife’s miscarriage. “All the accused persons have confessed to their involvement in the gruesome murder,” the SP added.

The police said the main accused Chaudhary already had four children—two sons and two daughters but he wanted a fifth.