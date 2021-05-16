Bihar man performs ‘kanyadaan’ of young widowed daughter-in-law

PATNA—A man from Bihar has set an example for the society by marrying off his widowed daughter-in-law with a suitable boy and then performing her ‘kanyadaan’ (giving away the bride) like his own daughter.

Laxmi Prasad Soni, a resident of Sasaram town in Rohtas district, had married his son Aniket with a girl from West Bengal named Monika Kumari eight year back.

- Sponsored -

The couple was blessed with a son in the coming days and everything was going fine in the family until a tragedy struck in April 2017 when Aniket died in a road accident.

The incident shook up the family but Laxmi Prasad was more worried about his daughter-in-law who became widow in a very young age. His lone worry was what will happen to his widowed daughter-in-law after his death.

Eventually, he discussed the issue with his relatives and girl’s parents and decided to perform her marriage. He went on extensively searching for her suitable groom and ultimately his search ended in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

He told the groom’s family very clearly about his young daughter-in-law who became a widow shortly after wedding.

The groom family agreed for the married and on Friday (April 14), Laxami Prasad finally performed the wedding of his widowed daughter-in-law at a hotel in Varanasi in the presence if limited guests.

Girl’s parents were also present on the occasion when the Sasaram man performed ‘Kanyadaan’ of his daughter-in-law like his daughter and gifted gold jewelries as dowry. The wedding has become a talk of the town.