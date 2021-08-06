The Bihar Post

Indian villager hires contract killers to shoot dead his brawler son, arrested

By Bihar Post Desk
The accused father (extreme right with shaven head) with two contract killers
PATNA—A man from India’s eastern Bihar state hired contract killers to kill his only son, hugely annoyed over his rude behavior. The man had paid Rs85,000 to the contract killers.

Vinay Kumar Singh, a resident of Patna district, told the interrogators that the entire family was fed up and frustrated owing to the undignified acts of his 17-year-old son Ankit Kumar, a grade 10 student.

According to the accused, his son would often indulge in quarrels with his parents, uncle and sisters and assaulted them. He just  refused to mend his ways despite repeated counseling and warning.

“He would assault his family members even over petty matters. We were fed up with his acts and hence decided to eliminate him,” victim’s father told the police.

On the fateful day, the man himself carried his son on his bike and later handed him over to two contract killers on some pretext after which he was shot dead at an isolated location, police said. The shooters pumped three bullets into his head.

“The CCTV footages confirmed the man himself handed over his son to the contract killers. He has confessed to his involvement in the killing,” Patna city (East) SP Jitendra Kumar told the media on Friday.

According to the police, the man paid Rs85,000 to the contract killers. One of the killers later purchased a bike worth Rs55,000 from this money.

The police have arrested the accused father as well the contract killers, and recovered the bike and firearms used in the crime. The boy was killed on July 26.

