The Bihar Post

Bihar man gives triple talaq after wife tells him to stay at quarantine centre

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
Triple talaq, Bihar, Madhubani, Coronavirus, Covid19, lockdown, Bihar News, Bihar quarantine REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
20

PATNA—A man from Bihar gave triple talaq to his wife after being advised to stay at the quarantine centre before staying with the family.

The bizarre incident took place in Madhubani district of Bihar earlier this week.

- Sponsored -

Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Babubarhi block in Madhubani district, worked in a construction firm in Mumbai.

Three days back he had returned home when the construction works were shot due to lockdown as a result of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

You May Like this also

Covid-19: Mother refuses to open door…

TBP Desk

Covid-19: How towel culture among rural…

TBP Desk

Witnesses said when Shahid reached home to stay there, his wife asked him to go to the nearby quarantine centre to which he turned angry and uttered triple talaq.

Local mukhia Mohammad Jamil Akhtar said they would hold a meeting of the local villagers over the issue after the lockdown is over.

Triple talaq has been declared unlawful in India. Last year in July, the contentious Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha.

While 99 lawmakers voted for it, 84 voted against the “Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019″ which criminalises the instant divorcing of wives by the Muslim men.

“An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!” PM Modi had tweeted soon after the Bill was passed from the Upper House.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5497 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Lockdown reunites Sajid with family 18…

TBP Desk

Tragic tales of poor migrants go…

TBP Desk

Protesting migrants shoo away food…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,658

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More