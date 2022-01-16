The Bihar Post

Bihar man files complaint against donkey for killing buffalo

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
buffalo, accused donkey, Rohtas, Bihar Image: Social Media
0

PATNA—A man in Bihar has filed a complaint petition against a donkey after its kick killed a buffalo. The bizarre incident took place in Rohtas district on Saturday.

According to complaint Muni Chaudhary, the donkey along with its owner Illyas Hussain was passing through the streets on Saturday when he asked the later to stop till his buffalo finish the fodder but he didn’t pay any attention to his request.

You May Like this also

Ashoka-Aurangzeb comparison creates…

Bihar Post Desk

How a Bihar village fights deadly…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“I asked Illyas to stop for a while and let my buffalo finish the fodder but the donkey suddenly kicked the buffalo with its hind leg. My buffalo died on the spot,” Chaudhary said in his written complaint with the police.

A local police official Atvendra Kumar said the buffalo owner has accused both the donkey and its owner for the death of his domestic animal.

“Action will be taken after investigation,” the police official told the media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6593 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar health worker sends old swab…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar goes in home…

Bihar Post Desk

Three women among four jailed for…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,011

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More