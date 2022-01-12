Bihar man elopes with would-be bride ahead of wedding fearing Covid shutdown

PATNA—A man in Bihar eloped with his would-be bride to enter into wedlock before the possible shutdown could delay their wedding for long. The bizarre incident took place in West Champaran district of on Monday evening.

The wedding of Vikas Kumar, a resident of Bairiya village from the district, was scheduled to be solemnised with Puja Kumari on May 11 this year.

The couple too was happy over finalization of their wedding plan and formally began chatting over phones but a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases resulting in several restrictions alarmed the youth.

Fearing more Covid restrictions followed by possible lockdown could ultimately spoil their wedding plan, the youth rushed to the house of his would-be bride on Sunday and eloped with the girl to get married soon.

In the meanwhile, the girl’s family got extremely worried after not finding her at home and launched extensive searches for her. Eventually, she was traced with the boy and the matter reached the local village council head.

Taking the matter seriously, the village council chief Sajida Begum called both the families and convinced them to solemnize their wedding. Within no time, a priest was called at the residence of Begum and the wedding was finally solemnized on Monday evening.

Local villagers were amused after sounds of wedding songs started coming out from the house of the village council head at this time which is not considered “auspicious” for wedding in Hindu calendar.

In Hindu calendar, all kinds of auspicious functions remain strictly banned in between December 14 to January 14 every year since it is considered very “inauspicious”.

“I eloped with the girl since I thought our wedding may not be solemnised this year if the government enforced lockdown in a bid to check spread of infection,” Vikas told the media on Tuesday. Their wedding has now become the talk of the town.

COVID-19 infection rate in Bihar has currently moved to 3.13 per cent from earlier 0.37 per cent. The situation in Patna is even more alarming with infection rate jumping to 21.51 per cent. The situation is such that several families have cancelled weddings, bookings of banquet halls/wedding lawns and postponed them till situation gets normal.