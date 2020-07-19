Son carries father’s body for cremation alone as neighbours refuse to join funeral procession fearing Corona infection

PATNA—A man in Bihar carried the dead body of his father alone as all his neighbours refused to accompany him and lend a helping hand they could contract coronavirus. The grieving family is still awaiting the test report of the victim.

The shocking incident took place at Makandpur village under Gopalpur block in Bhagalpur district on Saturday.

70-year-old Saryu Bhagat had got wet in the rain while returning home and came in the grip of cough and cold.

His condition deteriorated gradually as he suffered from respiratory problems and finally on Saturday morning, he died.

The grieving family got the biggest shock of life when no neighbours came forward to help them at this time of grief and carry the body to the cremation site despite his repeated mercy appeals.

The local hospital authorities too refused to provide him any ambulance to carry the body to the cremation centre, citing official rules. As a result of which the body lay at home for over 10 hours.

Eventually a social activist felt pity on his condition and offered his personal car. It was then the victim’s son somehow loaded his father’s boy on the car alone and rushed to the cremation centre, himself driving the car.