Bihar man buys land on the moon to fulfill his childhood dream

PATNA—A man from Bihar has fulfilled his childhood dream of settling on the moon.

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bodh Gaya town from Bihar, has booked a plot on the moon. He is a property dealer by profession.

Kumar said he had the childhood dream of going to the moon and settling there. “Finally I have purchased the land there,” he told the media on Sunday.

According to him, he came to know about sale of land on the moon though the media after which he applied for this online in 20019 and bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry.

“My childhood dream has got fulfilled now. I am very happy,” Neeraj said.

He is the second man from Bihar to purchase land on the moon.

Prior to him, Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput had bought a piece of land on the far side of the moon in a region called the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy’.

He too had bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry (ILLR). Sushant committed his suicide last month.