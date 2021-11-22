The Bihar Post

Bihar Liquor ban: Nitish police under fire for searching bride’s room during wedding

PATNA—In a bizarre incident, a police team entered the room of a bride to search for liquor bottles in Bihar which imposed total prohibition more than five years back, earning bitter criticisms.

The incident took place in the Ramkrishna Nagar police station areas of Patna although it is not known when this happened.

The incident came to light after a video went viral. In the video, the policemen are seen entering the room of the bride at the wedding venue and extensively searching almirahs, suitcases and everything kept in the room looking for liquor although they didn’t get anything objectionable.

In the video, a cop is heard saying that he had been given instruction for searches for the “above” and that groom sides are, perhaps, more involved in illegal liquor party.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi hit out at the police for entering the private room of the bride and searching for rooms as well as their clothes. She described it as violation of the right to privacy.

Bihar opposition leader and RJD lawmaker Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the police for frequently conducting searches at wedding venues, hotel rooms, toilets and brides’ rooms and clothes in the name of checking illegal supply of liquor.

