Bihar Liquor ban: Duabi-based engineer lands in jail ahead of wedding for carrying 'surprise gift' for father

PATNA—Total liquor ban imposed in Bihar proved to be very disastrous for a young engineer employed with a multinational company in Dubai as he was jailed just ahead of wedding. The reason behind his jailing was that he was not aware of the total prohibition the state had enforced five years back.

Sujit Kumar Singh, a resident of Bokaro town in Jharkhand, was on way his home for wedding which was scheduled to be solemnized on December 13, after landing at Delhi airport.

The ill-fated youth had reached Patna on way to Bokaro on Wednesday by a train and scheduled to catch another train at night. He was carrying a “surprise gift”– a pair of wine bottles bought in Dubai–for his father but the fate willed otherwise.

Reports said while he stayed at a hotel in Patna awaiting his next train,  a police team knocked the door and inquired if he had liquor bottles.

The young engineer innocently said he was carrying two bottles of wine for his father from Dubai and even showed the purchase receipts, witnesses said. But the cops didn’t look impressed with his confession and hurriedly arrested him saying the latter had violated the liquor ban.

The cops refused to relent despite his repeated requests to spare him since only a few days are left for his wedding.

As per the report, the arrested engineer humbly requested the cops to let him go saying he was not aware of the liquor ban in Bihar. The youth was also not drunk yet the police didn’t show any mercy on him and sent him to jail.

