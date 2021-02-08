Bihar launches project to develop PMCH as world’s largest hospital

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday laid the foundation stone to redevelop the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as world’s largest hospital.

The hospital which will have a total of 5,462 beds will be developed at a cost of Rs5,540 crores (Rs554 billion).

Officials said the hospital will have 487 emergency beds and a guest house with a capacity for 715 persons. The hospital complex will also have 550 nurse quarters and 360 studio apartments.

“This (PMCH) will be the world class hospital where the facilities for treatment of all diseases will be available,” the chief minister said while laying foundation stone of this ambitious project.

He said the government was making serious efforts to ensure none have to go outside the state for treatment out of compulsion.