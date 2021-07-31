Bihar launches efforts to check spread of malaria as 7 districts report maximum cases

PATNA—The health department has launched necessary preparations to check spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as Malaria during the rainy season.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said 80 percent cases of malaria has been reported from seven districts although he didn’t inform about the number of cases reported from there.

- Sponsored -

The districts reporting malaria outbreak include Gaya, Kaimur, Munger, Aurangabad, Nawada, Rohtas and Jamui.

The health minister said special attention is being paid for the prevention and management of malaria on a war-footing in the affected districts.

According to the World Malaria Report released by the World Health Organization last year, India is the only country in the list of countries most affected by malaria, where malaria cases reported a fall of 17.6 percent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the health minister said.

The minister said Bihar too has reported significant fall in number of malaria cases. The month of June has also been observed as Anti Malaria Month, he said.

Similarly, the annual parasitic incidence also reported a decrease of 27.6 percent in 2019 as compared to 2018.

The minister said for effective control of malaria, DDT is being sprayed in the areas affected or likely to be affected by malaria. The spraying which began in June will continue till October.

Pandey said for better prevention and treatment of malaria, it is necessary that symptomatic patients are tested at the right time for which health workers are being encouraged.

“We are giving an incentive of Rs90 to each ASHA worker for helping diagnose malaria and providing medicines to the patients. We hope this will help us timely identifying malaria and ensuring 100 percent drug intake by the people,” the minister said.