Bihar launches ambitious plan to conserve environment

BiharEnvironment
By Bihar Post Desk
Nitish Kumar planting a sapling on World Environment Day
Courtesy: PRD/Bihar
PATNA—The Bihar government on Saturday launched an ambitious plan to plan to at least 50 million saplings in a year in order to boost greenery and conserve environment.

The pan was launched by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to mark World Environment Day on Saturday.

Under part of this campaign, more than 55 million saplings have been grown in various nurseries of the forest department.

More than 12.4 million saplings will be planted by the forest department under different schemes being run by various departments.

Similarly, 20 million saplings will be planted by the rural development department while 15 million saplings will be planted by Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society-JEEVIKA, the government announced today.

The government has also announced to make available five million saplings to farmers for plantation to boost up their income.

Under this scheme, Rs60 will be given for each planted tree to the farmers on completion of three years of plantation to help them take care of plants they had planted.

The state’s green cover has now increased to 15 percent due to sustained campaigns by the state  governments after bifurcation of the Bihar in November 2000.

