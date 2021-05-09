Bihar judge refuses to perform last rites of father who dies from coronavirus

PATNA—A judge in Bihar flatly refused to cremate his septuagenarian father after he fell victim to COVID-19.

The judge now posted in Siwan district had admitted his 70-year-old father to a Covid care centre in the district three days back, where he was tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday night, the man succumbed to coronavirus.

According to media reports, the health officials informed the judge about the death of his father and requested him to take away his body for conducting the last rites but he refused.

Instead the judge asked the health officials to perform his last rites saying their entire family might get infected if they bring his body home.

As per the reports, the health officials tried to contact the judge several times over his phone but he didn’t pick up the calls as the body remained lying at the hospital for some 20 hours.

After intervention by the local administration, the judge authorized a local lawyer to cremate the body of his father, reports said.

It was only then that the body could be cremated with the help of district administration and social workers.