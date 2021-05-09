The Bihar Post

Bihar judge refuses to perform last rites of father who dies from coronavirus

IGNORES REPEATED PHONE CALLS FROM HEALTH OFFICIALS TO RECEIVE THE BODY

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
judge, covid, Covid-19, coronavirus, Siwan, Bihar, Covid deaths
Representational image
87

PATNA—A judge in Bihar flatly refused to cremate his septuagenarian father after he fell victim to COVID-19.

The judge now posted in Siwan district had admitted his 70-year-old father to a Covid care centre in the district three days back, where he was tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday night, the man succumbed to coronavirus.

- Sponsored -

According to media reports, the health officials informed the judge about the death of his father and requested him to take away his body for conducting the last rites but he refused.

You May Like this also

Mamata-led Trinamool Congress headed for…

Bihar Post Desk

Jailed Former Siwan MP Md Shahabuddin…

Bihar Post Desk

Instead the judge asked the health officials to perform his last rites saying their entire family might get infected if they bring his body home.

As per the reports, the health officials tried to contact the judge several times over his phone but he didn’t pick up the calls as the body remained lying at the hospital for some 20 hours.

After intervention by the local administration, the judge authorized a local lawyer to cremate the body of his father, reports said.

It was only then that the body could be cremated with the help of district administration and social workers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6166 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Wave of jubilation sweeps Bihar as Lalu…

Bihar Post Desk

Cop suspended for giving his revolver to…

Bihar Post Desk

Offices of top political parties shut in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,872

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More