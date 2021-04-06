Bihar judge hands out unique B’day gift to accused teenager

PATNA—A local court in Bihar gave away a unique birthday gift to a teenager charged with indulging in quarrel with a local villager.

Juvenile justice board, Biharsharif (Nalanda) judge Manvendra Mishra acquitted the boy of the charges after going through his past records.

“Sir, today is my 18th birthday and there is no other case pending against me either with any police stations or in the court. Please absolve me of the charges,” the boy requested the judge with folded hands.

He added that he had been facing a lot of trouble in managing his family since the owner of the medical shop where he is currently employed deducts the wages for a day when he is absent from duty.

The judge eventually acquitted him of the charges with the warning that he should not indulge in any criminal activities in future.