Bihar: Judge acquits boy who committed theft to arrange food for his starving mother during lockdown

By TBP Desk
The poor mother before her thatched house in Nalanda
Image courtesy: Dainik Bhaskar
PATNA—The punishment for offence of theft as defined under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code is jail term up to three years but this happened just another thing in Bihar the other day.

A judge in Bihar acquitted a thief from the theft charges and instead ordered the officials to provide for food after coming to know that he had committed the theft to save his starving mother from death.

As per the report, a teenaged boy from Islampur block in Nalanda district had recently committed theft to arrange for food to his starving mother as they faced severe food crisis due to lockdown enforced by the government to check Corona spread.

The boy lost his father some years back and it is upon him rests the responsibility to take care of his mother who has gone mentally unstable after the death of her husband.

As ill luck would have it the boy was caught by the police and produced in the local juvenile court in Biharsharif on Friday.

The thatched house of the poor boy who committed theft to bring food for his mother
However, the judge Manvendra Mishra felt pity on the boy after coming to know about the compulsion behind his crime and his wretched condition.

The judge not only acquitted the boy of his theft charges but also ordered the local officials to provide food to his family which include his mother and his younger brother. The judge told the officials to also arrange for clothes to his mother.

The judge has also ordered the officials to arrange for his ration card, Adhar Cards to all family members, widow pension to his mother and financial assistance to construct home.

At presently, the boy stays in a thatched house with no cot to sleep. As a result of which, the family sleeps on the ground.

The nation-wide, month-long lockdown has left thousands of families starving in Bihar as they have no work to eke out livelihood. Many are daily wagers but currently they are jobless due to lockdown.

Although the state government has announced to provide ration to all poor families and claims to have credited Rs1,000 to the bank account of such persons, many complained they have not got any relief so far.

