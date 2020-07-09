Driver, cleaner brought to JD-U legislator residence, ‘tortured’ after truck hits car

PATNA—A ruling party legislator in Bihar has been accused of torturing a truck driver just after his car was slightly hit by the truck.

According to media reports, some people riding the car of a JD-U legislator Pannalal Patel were coming to Patna on Wednesday night when a truck coming from opposite direction hit the car.

Angry associates of the legislator soon got out of the car, assaulted the driver and brought the truck to the residence of the legislator.

Reports said both the driver and the cleaner of the truck were assaulted mercilessly and locked in a room.

After getting the information, the truck owner reported the matter to the local police and it was then that they could be rescued.

The opposition party demanded termination of House membership of the legislator and severe legal action against him.