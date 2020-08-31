The Bihar Post

Bihar: IAS official appointed BPSC chairman on the day he retires from service

BiharEducationIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
RK Mahajan, BPSC, Bihar, Education Department, Lalu Prasad, Indian Railways, Bihar, Bihar News
38

PATNA—A senior IAS official was on Monday appointed the chairman of the controversy-ridden Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) moments after he retired from the service.

RK Mahajan, a 1987-batch IAS official hailing from Himachal Pradesh, was posted as the education department secretary in the Bihar government and served the government in Bihar and in Central governments in various positions for 33 years.

You May Like this also

Mushroom farming in classrooms as school…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar assembly polls: National shooter…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

Mahajan will take charge of the new job on September 1. He succeeds Shishir Sinha.

Prior to that Mahajan served as the health department secretary in Bihar while Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, was appointed the health minister in the Grand Alliance government.

Mahajan, considered close to Lalu, had also served as the executive director in the Public Grievances, Railways while the RJD president held the railway minister during UPA-I.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5751 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Robbers loot ornaments worth Rs1 crore…

Bihar Post Desk

A parrot which loves to handle…

Bihar Post Desk

Family erupts in joy as Bihar man…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,733

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More