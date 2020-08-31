Bihar: IAS official appointed BPSC chairman on the day he retires from service

PATNA—A senior IAS official was on Monday appointed the chairman of the controversy-ridden Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) moments after he retired from the service.

RK Mahajan, a 1987-batch IAS official hailing from Himachal Pradesh, was posted as the education department secretary in the Bihar government and served the government in Bihar and in Central governments in various positions for 33 years.

- Sponsored -

Mahajan will take charge of the new job on September 1. He succeeds Shishir Sinha.

Prior to that Mahajan served as the health department secretary in Bihar while Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, was appointed the health minister in the Grand Alliance government.

Mahajan, considered close to Lalu, had also served as the executive director in the Public Grievances, Railways while the RJD president held the railway minister during UPA-I.