The Bihar Post

Bihar House to start its own ‘Best Legislator Award’

BiharPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Best Legislator Award, Bihar House, Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar
15

PATNA—The Bihar assembly is soon to start its own “Best Legislator Award” on the line of “Best Parliamentarian Award” given to parliament members.

Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha told the media on Friday that Bihar House would give a citation and memento to the best performing member.

You May Like this also

Bihar: Young lovers’ love story…

Bihar Post Desk

Facing political isolation, Kushwaha…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

According to him, the award will be given by a committee set up for the purpose.

As per the plan, a legislator, upon receiving the award once, will not be considered for the honour in the subsequent years.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6101 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nine sentenced to death over death of 21…

Bihar Post Desk

Increasing bank robberies a matter of…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt working on plan to give lands…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,520

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More