Bihar House passes resolution not to implement contentious NRC

By TBP Desk
PATNA—The Bihar state assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution not to implement the contentious National Register for Citizens (NRC).

The House also passed a resolution to enforce the National Population Register (NPR) in the 2010 format with an amendment.

The resolution was tabled in the Bihar House by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and was supported by all.

However, chief minister Nitish Kumar said there was nothing wrong with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) adding the notification for it was first issued in 2004 and it was supported by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

