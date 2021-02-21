The Bihar Post

Bihar hospital hiring detective agency to act against doctors involved in private practice

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
detective agency, private practice, IGIMS, govt doctors, NR Biswas, non-practising allowance, Patna, Bihar
53

PATNA—A prominent government hospital in Bihar is hiring services of a private detective agency to check private practice by doctors employed at the hospital.

Authorities said the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) had decided to hire the service of detective agency in view of rampant complaints about doctors devoting more time to private practice than duty at the hospital. IGIMS is an autonomous institute of the Bihar government.

- Sponsored -

The decision to hire such agency was taken at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the IGIMS held on Friday. The agency will be hired within a fortnight, reports said.

You May Like this also

Boy appearing at matriculation test dies…

Bihar Post Desk

Tigress caught after week-long efforts…

Bihar Post Desk

“We want to put a check on private practice by our doctors which they are not supposed to do. This is a step in this direction,” IGIMS director Dr NR Biswas told the media on Sunday. He refused to explain further his plan for obvious reasons.

Reports said these doctors had been running their private clinics even after getting the non-practising allowance from the government.

As per reports in the local media, around 70 percent doctors employed at the IGIMS have been either running their own private clinics or giving their services to other hospitals.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6064 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Anti-farm law protesters attacked by…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar School principal who raped Class…

Bihar Post Desk

Tremors felt in Patna, people flee homes…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,841

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More