Bihar health worker sends old swab samples for testing to achieve target, suspended

PATNA—A health worker in Bihar has been suspended after he sent the old swab samples for Covid testing in a bid to achieve his daily target.

The health authorities suspended lab technician Dinesh Jha posted with primary health centre, Kalyanpur in Samastipur district soon after a probe conducted into the incident found him guilty of indulging in data fraud.

The action was taken after 115 persons tested “positive” based on the swab samples sent by the lab technician on January 5.

Alarmed at the report, the health department hurriedly ordered an inquiry which later found the lab technician guilty of sending old swab samples for RT-PCR testing.

“We have suspended the lab technician and further inquiry is on. Based on the report, further necessary action will be taken,” Samastipur civil surgeon Dr Satyendra Kumar Gupta told the local media.