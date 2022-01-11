The Bihar Post

Bihar health worker sends old swab samples for testing to achieve target, suspended

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
covid testing, swab samples, Bihar, samastipur
Representational image
Image: Unsplash
7

PATNA—A health worker in Bihar has been suspended after he sent the old swab samples for Covid testing in a bid to achieve his daily target.

The health authorities suspended lab technician Dinesh Jha posted with primary health centre, Kalyanpur in Samastipur district soon after a probe conducted into the incident found him guilty of indulging in data fraud.

You May Like this also

Bihar villager who got as many Covid…

Bihar Post Desk

‘Our agenda is population control,…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The action was taken after 115 persons tested “positive” based on the swab samples sent by the lab technician on January 5.

Alarmed at the report, the health department hurriedly ordered an inquiry which later found the lab technician guilty of sending old swab samples for RT-PCR testing.

“We have suspended the lab technician and further inquiry is on. Based on the report, further necessary action will be taken,” Samastipur civil surgeon Dr Satyendra Kumar Gupta told the local media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6583 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

COVID-19 kills around 2,000 journalists…

Bihar Post Desk

Indian villager caught trying to get…

Bihar Post Desk

Man lynched, set on fire for harming…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,013

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More