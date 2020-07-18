Health situation turns ‘pathetic’ in Bihar as Coronavirus spreads fast, anxious crowds rush to hospitals

PATNA—Health condition is slowly turning frightening in Bihar with the crowd of Covid-19 patients rushing to the government hospitals seeking admissions there.

TV visuals and videos going viral in the social media present a very horrible picture of the panicky people rushing to the hospitals seeking help but allegedly being denied admissions on one pretext or the others or getting ignored even after getting admitted.

A latest video posted by Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav shows how an anxious woman desperately looks for a doctor at the Katihar hospital to see a patient who ultimately dies for want of oxygen. The patient had been admitted to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache and cough.

ये क्या हो रहा है नीतीश जी? कहाँ है आपका दुलारा स्वास्थ्य मंत्री? लोग मर रहे है। कटिहार के सदर अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन नहीं मिलने से मरीज की तड़प-तड़प कर मौत। पेट दर्द और खांसी की शिकायत पर मरीज को अस्पताल लाया गया था लेकिन कई घंटे बीत जाने के बावजूद डॉक्टर ने इलाज नहीं किया। pic.twitter.com/cZON2JN9jU — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 18, 2020

A couple of days back another video had gone viral which showed a former official of Bihar home department infected with Covid-19 lying outside the AIIMS, Patna after being denied admission.

By the time, he was admitted to the hospital after the video went viral in the social media, his condition had deteriorated and he finally died, his family has alleged.

Another video shows a doctor riding a man-driven cart to reach Covidcare centre in Supaul district to attend his duty. The doctor had to ride the thela (cart) as the entire area leading to the hospital was flooded with stagnant waters.

15 वर्षों का सुशासन कथित विकास के प्रचार के बोझ तले इतना दब गया है कि कर्तव्यपरायण डॉक्टर साहब को ठेले में लद कर कोविड केयर सेंटर जाना पड़ता है। सुशासनी कोविड केयर को खुद केयर की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। विज्ञापन का हज़ारों करोड़ मूलभूत सुविधाओं में लगाते तो यह नहीं देखना पड़ता ना?? pic.twitter.com/eI7uxKieOa — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 16, 2020

A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says the people have been facing crisis of ambulance to rush their Covid patients to the hospitals in Bhagalpur district.

The report added Bhagalpur district is reporting around 50 Covid-19 patients every day but against this number only 30-35 patients are being rushed to the hospital due to shortage of ambulances.

A report in Prabhat Khabar says getting tested for the virus in Patna is nothing less than winning a battle. The report quoting the victims said the people have been making rounds of various Covid testing centres for days to give their samples and the test reports.

जगह- होटल पाटलिपुत्र अशोका, पटना। इस जगह को कोरोना टेस्ट सेन्टर बनाया गया है। टेस्ट करने वाले महानुभावों का कहना है कि हम एक दिन में केवल 50 लोगों का ही सैंपल लेंगे। उसके बाद कोई भी आये, खड़े रहे, गिड़गिड़ाता रहे…जांच नहीं होगा। pic.twitter.com/mCjeheUMnO — Prerna Sharma (@Kumariprerana12) July 14, 2020

Many complained they were returned from the centres on various pretexts, says the report.

According to a latest report of health department, Covid-19 has claimed 177 lives and infected 24,967 people in Bihar so far.