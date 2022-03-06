Bihar health official seeks ‘kiss’ as bribe from hospital nurse

PATNA—Well you might be aware about the officials demanding cash as bribe but in Bihar, a senior health official has been accused of seeking “kiss” from a nurse in lieu of holding her transfer to a distant place, triggering massive controversy. The victim nurse has reported the matter to higher authorities seeking action against the accused official for her frequent “sexual harassment”.

As per a report, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posted with a Sumeli block primary health centre located in Katihar district had been seeking for holding her transfer to a distant place so that this didn’t disturb her family life and she was able to dicharge her duty with full devotion.

She placed her request before the heath centre in-charge Dr Vinay Kumar Singh, urging him to humbly consider her request. But the latter began sexually harassing her and even indulged in vulgar talks which she recorded in her mobile phone.

“Thik hai to kal meeting rakh dete hain. Hamra ke khali chumma de diho (Come for a meeting with me tomorrow. Just give me a kiss),” the health official Dr Vinay Kumar Singh is heard telling the nurse over phone which has now gone viral.

The victim woman has brought the matter to the notice of the senior officials of the health department, seeking action against the health in-charge.

However, the health in-charge offered interesting explanation for this. “Right when I was talking to her over phone, a family member put my granddaughter in my lap and she began crying. It was to calm her down that I sought a kiss from my grandchild, and not from the nurse. Sadly, this got recorded since the phone was on,” health in-charge told the media today.

He alleged the nurse was leveling such allegations against him since he had transferred her to other place acting on the requests of the local mulhiya and other people’s representatives and she had been seeking to stop her transfer.

But the nurse alleged the accused medical official had been constantly harassing her for a long time. She said she had already written to the local civil surgeon for action against the accused officer and the investigation would spill the beans.